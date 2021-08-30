GAME RECAP: Sky 107, Storm 75
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chicago Sky blew out Seattle Storm 107-75. Candace Parker led the way with 25 points, and 9 rebounds in the win.
Chicago Sky blew out Seattle Storm 107-75. Candace Parker led the way with 25 points, and 9 rebounds in the win.
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 08/29/2021
The former Tour de France runner-up came out of his slump to win his first major stage since 2017.
Jake Paul looks to improve his professional boxing record to 4-0 on Sunday when he faces his toughest opponent in former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Here is the result of the fight. Full coverage will follow.
See how NBA Twitter reacted after rumors emerged of Rajon Rondo's return to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Purse and FedExCup points breakdown for BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay and the rest of the field.
Noah's 'welcome to the NBA' moment was a rude awakening at the hands of KG.
It looks like we might be seeing another boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley after a controversial split decision on Saturday night. While Jake Paul believed he won a majority of the fight, Woodley disagreed and called for a rematch. “I didn’t hit the ground like his other opponents. I walked him down, I landed back,” Woodley said in the post-fight interview. “So, let’s run it back.” Paul responded, saying he was not surprised Woodley wanted another payday. “Of course he wants a pay
Michigan defeats Ohio to win Little League World Series championship
Cantlay now has five wins on Tour and will begin next week's Tour Championship with a head start.
Patrick Cantlay can add Bryson DeChambeau to his list of dragons slayed after winning an electrifying six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship. (Scott Taetsch / USA TODAY Sports)
Markkanen should be happy, he got what he wanted — out of Chicago and a large payday.
Let's see how all three phases performed during the Falcons' preseason finale against the Browns.
Moody recently watched Thompson shoot and left the workout very impressed with his performance.
It’s all coming down to whether someone blinks. The Dolphins are reportedly the frontrunner to land quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans. And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins “remain intrigued by the possibility” of trading for Watson. However, Jackson says the Dolphins aren’t willing to give the Texans what they [more]
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley put on a show Saturday night, reminding every other NFL team why they should have drafted him
HoopsHype projects and ranks the Top 22 shooting guards for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Bryson DeChambeau is putting on a show at the BMW Championship, but he's still dealing with hecklers at Caves Valley – and Harry Higgs thinks it's 'wildly inappropriate.'
Who will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 1? Cam Newton and Mac Jones made their final auditions Sunday in New England's preseason finale against the Giants.
Klay Thompson's shot is a work of art.