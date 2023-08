Despite Natasha Howard's 1st career triple-double (28 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists), the Wings fall to the Sky, 104-89. Kahleah Copper (25 points, 4 3pt. FG) and Courtney Williams (25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, career-high 5 3pt. FG) combined for 50 points for the Sky in the victory. The Sky improve to 11-15 on the season, while the Wings fall to 15-12.