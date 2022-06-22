Game Recap: Sky 104, Aces 95

Associated Press

Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that, and the big Russian winger is a big reason why they'll take a 2-1 lead over the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning into Game 4 on Wednesday.