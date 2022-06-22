Game Recap: Sky 104, Aces 95
The Chicago Sky completed the largest comeback in WNBA history as they turned a 28-point deficit into a nine-point victory.
The Chicago Sky trailed by 28 at one point against the Las Vegas Aces but stormed back in historic fashion.
