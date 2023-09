The Sky defeat the Sun in overtime, 102-91. Courtney Williams had her second-career triple-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists as Elizabeth Williams added 21 points and 5 rebounds. Olivia Nelson-Ododa led the Sun with 20 points and 11 rebounds as Tyasha Harris added 17 points. Alyssa Thomas finished the season with 317 total assists, setting a new WNBA record. The Sky improve to 18-22 while the Sun end the season at 27-13.