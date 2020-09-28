Game Recap: Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31; Here’s what we know

The Dallas Cowboys traveled to the Pacific Northwest in quest of back-to-back victories for the first time this season. They tried to pull off a 15-point comeback for the second week in a row. In the end though, they were unable to complete the deal, falling to the Seattle Seahawks 38-31 to drop their record on the season to 1-2.

The game was another full of miscues and errors by the Cowboys, with missed extra points, kickoff return fumbles safeties and turnovers. Dak Prescott rallied the Cowboys once again, but after a late Russell Wilson touchdown pass, his fifth of the game, and subsequent two-point conversion, Dallas’ attempt to tie the game ended with an end zone interception.

Prescott had three turnovers on the game, the last after he escaped what looked like a game-ending sack. Tony Pollard’s muff at the goal line resulted in an Ezekiel Elliott safety, as the running back had a confounding day after not being part of the opening series of plays. The defense, struggling without two of their top three corners, looked confused and horrible for much of the game, negating the strong effort by defensive end Aldon Smith, who brought down Russell Wilson for three sacks.

Leading Passer: Dak Prescott 37 fo 57, 472 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT

Leading Rusher: Ezekiel Elliott 14 carries for 34 yards, 1 TD

Leading Receiver: Michael Gallup six receptions, 138 yards, 1 TD

Leading Defender: Aldon Smith 3 sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 2 TFLs, 1 pass deflection

The Cowboys return home to face off against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday at noon CT.

