Game Recap: Rockets 104, Trail Blazers 101

Victor Oladipo (25 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Christian Wood (22 points, 12 rebounds) combined for 47 points for the Rockets as they defeated the Trail Blazers 104-101. Additionally for the Rockets, John Wall added 20 points and six assists in the victory, while Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and nine assists in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 8-9 as the Trail Blazers fall to 9-8.