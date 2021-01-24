Game Recap: Raptors 107, Pacers 102

The Raptors defeated the Pacers, 107-102. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with a season-high 30 points, along with eight rebounds and five steals, while Fred VanVleet added 21 points and three steals in the victory. Myles Turner recorded a season-high 25 points, along with three steals and six blocks, while Domantas Sabonis tallied 10 points, 19 rebounds and five assists in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 7-9 as the Pacers fall to 9-7.