Game Recap: Pistons 120, Wizards 91

The Pistons defeated the Wizards, 120-91. Josh Jackson led the way for the Pistons with a season-high 31 points, while Mason Plumlee added 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Russell Westbrook (16 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) tallied his fourth consecutive triple-double for the Wizards in the losing effort, his 18th triple-double of the season and the 164th of his career. The Pistons improve to 14-34 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 17-30.

