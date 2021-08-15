Game Recap: Pistons 103, Lakers 86

Associated Press

Cade Cunningham is making a strong first impression on the NBA. The No. 1 overall pick made 7 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 93-87 on Friday night in the Summer League. Cunningham was 8 of 14 overall from the field as the Pistons got their first win in Las Vegas.