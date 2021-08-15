Game Recap: Pistons 103, Lakers 86
The Pistons defeated the Lakers, 103-86. Saben Lee led all scorers with 22 points, along with five assists and two steals for the Pistons, while Luka Garza added 20 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. Jordan Floyd recorded 16 points and five assists for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Pistons improve to 2-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Lakers fall to 2-2.