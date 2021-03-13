Game Recap: Nuggets 103, Grizzlies 102

Reuters

Atletico Madrid have a tendency to underperform against Real Madrid so their 1-1 draw in Sunday's derby was all the more frustrating after they failed to build on Luis Suarez's early goal and Karim Benzema's late strike denied them a first league win over Real since February 2016. Coach Diego Simeone tried to downplay the significance of the result by saying his side never thought the title race was going to be easy, but he was also unusually blunt about his side's performance. Barcelona have had a chaotic season but right now things are looking rosy for the Catalans, who enjoyed a weekend to remember.