Game Recap: Nuggets 103, Grizzlies 102
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies, 103-102. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, while Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points and nine rebounds in the victory. Ja Morant tallied 16 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the Grizzlies in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 22-15 on the season, while the Grizzlies fall to 17-17.