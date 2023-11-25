Game recap: No. 7 Texas clinches Big 12 Championship game berth

It was a beautiful game from start to finish.

Texas’ performance was near perfect in all three phases. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has been criticized for being too conservative and limiting his play calls when leading, but he put his words into action with his famous “all gas, no brakes” saying.

Backup running back and kick returner Keilan Robinson scored two touchdowns, and linebacker Jett Bush had an interception returned for a touchdown, making it a big day for Texas seniors in their last game in Austin.

Although star quarterback Quinn Ewers didn’t have a standout performance, it was the Texas run game that quickly got put the game out of reach for the Red Raiders. The Longhorns’ run game had a balanced attack, with 308 yards and three touchdowns from five different backs.

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns have reached 11 wins for the first time since 2009. As a result, they have earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship game taking place on Dec. 2.

Their impressive record has established them as a strong contender for the College Football Playoff, provided they can secure a viable path.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire