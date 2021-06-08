Game Recap: Nets 125, Bucks 86

Associated Press

Before Glasgow hosts two national team games at the European Championship, the city witnessed the kind of religious sectarianism that has poisoned relations between fans of Rangers and Celtic for decades. Rangers’ runaway league success under manager Steven Gerrard stopped Celtic from winning its 10th straight title — the holy grail in Scotland — and saw fans march together in big numbers for the first time in the pandemic-hit season. The celebrations on May 15 after Rangers completed an unbeaten season led to George Square — the area which now hosts a Euro 2020 fan zone — and were marred by anti-Catholic chants by fans who are typically drawn from the Protestant community.