Game Recap: Nets 125, Bucks 86
The No. 2 seed Nets knocked down a franchise record 21 3pt FGs as they defeated the No. 3 seed Bucks, 125-86, in Game 2. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points (12-18 FG, 4-6 3pt FG), along with four rebounds and six assists, while Kyrie Irving added 22 points, five rebounds and six assists in the victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Nets lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.