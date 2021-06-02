Game Recap: Nets 123, Celtics 109

Reuters

The Toronto Blue Jays will have their second home opener of the season Tuesday night when they start a two-game set against the Miami Marlins in Buffalo, N.Y. After playing their first 21 home games this season at their spring-training stadium in Dunedin, Fla., the Blue Jays are returning to Sahlen Field, where they played home games in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. The difference this season is that there will be fans in attendance at the home park of the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.