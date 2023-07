The Mystics defeated the Fever, 96-88. Brittney Sykes recorded 29 points and five rebounds with Ariel Atkins scoring 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Mystics in the win. While Lexie Hull tallied a career high 20 points along with six rebounds for the Fever in the loss. The Mystics improve to 10-7 while the Fever fall to 5-13.