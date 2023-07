Despite Jewell Loyds 39-point (nine 3PM) performance, the Storm fall to the Mystics, 93-86. Brittney Sykes led the way with 26 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the Mystics in the win. While Ezi Magbegor recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Storm in the loss. The Mystics improve to 11-9, while the Storm fall to 4-15.