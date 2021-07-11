Game Recap: Mystics 89, Sky 85
Tina Charles had 32 points and 17 rebounds to continue her renaissance season and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 89-85 in overtime Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
A claim on Facebook brings back an incident from a 2017 NFL game, but it gets the original story partly wrong.
This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer.
The United States national basketball team suffered a stunning defeat to Nigeria in its first Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.
Trae Young's dad shared a great photo Saturday of his son meeting Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge in July of 2013.
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Here's everything to know for trilogy fight between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier as UFC fans return to Las Vegas.
While the Wizards search for a new head coach, Bradley Beal is getting experience playing for one of the greatest of all time.
Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry reacts to all of the trade rumors involving Ben Simmons.
If Justinian Jessup turns out to be what Fran Fraschilla believes he can become, the Warriors will have hit a home run.
Zach Edey has 16 points and 16 boards, but it wasn't enough as Team USA is headed to tomorrow's Gold Medal game.
Lionel Messi, champion in the Albiceleste shirt, at long last.
This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer. Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either. If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone — after Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87 on Saturday night, an international shocker pulled off by a roster primarily filled by little-known NBA players that found a way to beat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
Not the best start for Kevin Durant and co.