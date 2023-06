The Mystics defeated the Mercury, 88-69. Elena Delle Donne recorded a team-high 17 points for the Mystics, while Brittney Sykes added 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the victory. Michaela Onyenwere led all scorers with 20 points and 9 rebounds for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Mystics improve to 6-4 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 2-7.