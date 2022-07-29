Game Recap: Mystics 87, Wings 77

The Mystics defeated the Wings, 87-77. Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, while Ariel Atkins added 14 points and 6 assists in the victory. Teaira McCowan tallied a career-high 27 points (9-11 FG), along with a season-high 11 rebounds for the Wings in the losing effort. The Mystics improve to 18-11 on the season, while the Wings fall to 12-16.