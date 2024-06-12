- Keenan Allen sees similarities between Caleb Williams, Justin HerbertKeenan Allen was traded to the Bears from the Charges this offseason and has started to work with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Allen talked about the similarities he sees between Williams and his former quarterback Justin Herbert<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/keenan-allen-sees-similarities-between-caleb-williams-justin-herbert/566917/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Keenan Allen sees similarities between Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:43Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Mystics 87, Dream 68
Brittney Sykes scored 18 points after missing 10 games, while Ariel Atkins added 18 to help Mystics get their first win of the season.