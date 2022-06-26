Game Recap: Mystics 87, Aces 86
The Wizards and Aces battle it out, needing Overtime to decide a winner. 3 players scored 20+points, 8 players scored in double figures and 3 players achieved double-doubles in this Overtime thriller.
The Wizards and Aces battle it out, needing Overtime to decide a winner. 3 players scored 20+points, 8 players scored in double figures and 3 players achieved double-doubles in this Overtime thriller.
WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike scores 24 points and Brittney Sykes finishes with 15 points and eight assists in an 85-77 win over the Seattle Storm.
The Dublin Coffman graduate advances to Sunday's finals, where she could earn a spot on the U.S. national team.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher and batter Shohei Ohtani proved again that he is a force to be reckoned with after pulling a jaw-dropping two-way feat in two nights. Ohtani, 27, had one of the best offensive games of his career so far on Tuesday. The athlete went 3-of-4 against the Kansas City Royals, with two home runs and a career-high eight RBIs (run batted in).
Twitter offered some interesting takes on the Texas quarterback room following Arch Manning's commitment.
Running back Demarkcus Bowman is in the transfer portal after just one year at Florida.
Bryce Harper has never had a serious hand injury or broken a bone, but now he's out and he's devastated for his teammates and the Phillies' fanbase. By Corey Seidman
College football quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama football, Myles Brennan of LSU and others are working at Manning Passing Academy.
Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva is 1-9 in his past 10 with eight knockout losses after another brutal finish in Russia.
The Cinderella story of club pro Rob Labritz keeps getting better and better.
What Big Ten basketball players have signed rookie free agent contracts so far?
There won't be a Colorado Avalanche watch party at the Tivoli for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
For this drill, all you need is an alignment stick.
Top 2023 QB prospect Jaden Rashada has announced his commitment date
Sunday marks final day of NASCAR Cup Series
Here is how the field will be aligned behind pole-sitter Denny Hamlin for Sunday's race on NBC.
Arch Manning's commitment to Texas is a boost to the Longhorns but his success isn't guaranteed when you look at the last 20 top QB recruits.
The NFL is signaling it wants an "indefinite suspension" for "no shorter than one year." If the league gets its wish — and history suggests it will — the Browns are suddenly paying big for less of Watson's prime than they thought.
This was not subtle.
LOOK: Saquon Barkley shows off his physical conditioning at Giants workout.
While there could be fireworks this offseason on the trade front, there might not be much movement from the top players on the free agency side. It seems like a decent bet that the four top All-Stars in this year's class ( James Harden, Kyrie ...