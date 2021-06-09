GAME RECAP: Mystics 85, Lynx 81
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tina Charles scores 31 points and Myisha Hines-Allen adds 19 as the Mystics hang on late to grab a win over the Lynx.
Tina Charles scores 31 points and Myisha Hines-Allen adds 19 as the Mystics hang on late to grab a win over the Lynx.
Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud eclipsed 1,000th career points in the WNBA on Tuesday night, all of which have come with Washington.
Shohei Ohtani cranks a monstrous 470-ft. two-run home run to right-center field and gives the Angels a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Kyle Larson has claimed the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway(8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after the lineup was determined via random draw Tuesday afternoon. Larson, who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the […]
PARIS (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time. After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered. Sixth seed Zverev, the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996, was simply too good for the world No. 46, who managed to hold serve only three times in his first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier.
After controversy arose this spring over apparent inequities between the NCAA men's and women's Division I tournaments, the women's basketball oversight committee revealed that it is mulling major changes to address rebranding and "participation opportunities" in the women's game. In a press release Tuesday, the NCAA said the committee has met repeatedly since the season ended in early April amid an ongoing gender equity review by Kaplan, Hecker & Fink LLP into how the facilities at the women's tournament lagged far behind the amenities at the men's tournament. Previously it has been used only to refer to the men's tournament.
Harden exited less than a minute into Game 1.
Members of Australia's softball team arrived in Japan more than a month ahead of the Tokyo Games, hoping to face their first international competition since before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Even with a big 2, the Nets are still pretty good.
Both teams won their first-round series in six games. And Phoenix is expected to move on into the Western Conference finals.
Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.
Newton reportedly suffered the injury when his hand collided with a helmet.
More than a quarter of Sunday‘s field for the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway has never turned a lap in a Cup Series car around the 2.52-mile road course in California. There are 37 drivers entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and 10 will be […]
Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova rolled back the years as she reached the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time since 2011 by beating former world number one Victoria Azarenka 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Sunday. The 31st seed, who will play in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the seventh time but has never progressed further, sent down 44 winners in a display of constant aggression on a sun-kissed Philippe Chatrier court. She will next face either 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.
Here comes Game 7.
The Nets held a seven-point lead with 44 seconds remaining in the first-half, but they could not cover the first-half spread.
If the totality of 2021 is a disappointing rehash of last season, it’s hard to see McCarthy surviving that kind of failure, especially inside an NFC East that’s in a state of flux.
It was the kind of display of punching power that reminded everyone why the heavyweights are so popular.
Rozenstruik’s enormous punching power and his quickness for a 6-foot-2, 254-pound guy is what makes him special and gives him an opportunity to become a champion in MMA.
Tuchel took over midway through the 2020-21 season after the Premier League club sacked Frank Lampard and the German led them to a top-four finish as well as the FA Cup final. His side clinched the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.
The Sixers' big man was snubbed by MVP voters on Tuesday, and Sixers fans didn't hold back in their displeasure. By Adam Hermann