Game Recap: Mystics 85, Fever 69

Reuters

Australia's Olympic softball squad will be among the first athletes to arrive from overseas for the Tokyo Games when they fly off for a training camp in Japan next Monday to get some desperately needed game practice. The 23-woman squad will land in Tokyo on June 1 for a six-week camp in Ota, some 80 kilometres northwest of the capital, before the final 15-strong roster for the Games is selected. "We need games," Softball Australia chief executive David Pryles told Reuters on Wednesday, explaining why the squad was leaving so early.