Game Recap: Mystics 84, Fever 70

Led by Elena Delle Donnes 21 points and nine rebounds, the Mystics defeated the Fever, 84-70. Natasha Cloud added 17 points and six assists for the Mystics in the victory, while NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft from Baylor University, tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Fever in the losing effort. The Mystics improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Fever fall to 0-1.