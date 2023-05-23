Game Recap: Mystics 80, Liberty 64

The Mystics defeated the Liberty, 80-64. Ariel Atkins recorded 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists for the Mystics, while Natasha Cloud added 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu (18 points, 8 rebounds) and Breanna Stewart (12 points, 12 rebounds) combined for 30 points for the Liberty in the losing effort. Jonquel Jones tallied 5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in her Liberty debut. The Mystics improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Liberty fall to 0-1. The Mystics improve to 1-0 in the Commissioner's Cup standings, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.