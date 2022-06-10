Game Recap: Mystics 76, Lynx 59
Myisha Hines-Allen finished with 17 points for Washington as the Mystics defeated the Lynx 76-59.
Moriah Jefferson (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/10/2022
The Mystics will welcome the Mercury for a Sunday evening matchup.
The coach of the Phoenix Mercury said on Thursday that the State Department would be briefing her team on the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. “When we go to [Washington,] D.C. next week, we play two games in D.C., we are getting a briefing from the…
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid reacts to Steph Curry's unreal performance in a Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics.
Steph Curry poured in 43 points to lead the Warriors to a 107-97 win that sends the series back to San Francisco tied at 2-2.
Kerr was not happy the referees missed this call.
Stephen Curry joined elite company with his 43-point, 10-rebound performance in the Warriors' Game 4 win over the Celtics.
The Celtics and Warriors are now tied 2-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals, thanks to an impressive 43-point performance from an injured Steph Curry.
Steph Curry brought the smoke early in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Oakland A’s have reached an inflection point, both for the stadium they currently occupy and where they may play in the future. The Oakland Coliseum is 56 years old, with a list of maintenance issues that make a feral cat’s hair stand up. The cat infestation—and its accompanying feces problem—are among many items on […]
The fan was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.
Bryson DeChambeau confirmed as new LIV Golfer, after Telegraph reported it earlier this week Charl Schwartzel continues to dominate at Centurion as he leads by three on nine-under Phil Mickelson struggles as he posts five-over in third round to end day on four-over Dustin Johnson shoots level par to stay at one-under
Sam Smith won a title in the ABA. He died last month. Weeks before his death, he posed in a photo, a message to the NBA.
Phil Mickelson and other pro golfers participating in the Saudi-funded golf league reacted Thursday to the PGA Tour's suspension.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been surprisingly unproductive in the fourth quarter during the 2022 NBA Finals against the Celtics. These stats don't paint a pretty picture for him.
The Celtics don't need any more motivation in the 2022 NBA Finals, but Warriors forward Draymond Green just gave them some.
Dustin Johnson has applied to Wentworth HQ to join the European circuit in a shock move after being banned from the PGA Tour for signing up with the breakaway Saudi series. With more of the United States rebels expected to follow suit, it puts the spotlight on chief executive Keith Pelley and on the strength of the “strategic alliance” signed with his American counterpart, Jay Monahan, 18 months ago.
The Warriors rode 43 points from Stephen Curry Friday night while Jayson Tatum struggled to make an imprint on Golden State's series defining Game 4 win at TD Garden. We share our takeaways.
Follow all the action from the first event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series in St Albans