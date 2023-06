The Mystics defeated the Wings, 75-74. Elena Delle Donne led all scorers with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists for the Mystics, while Ariel Atkins added 16 points and 8 rebounds in the victory. Satou Sabally (18 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists) and Arike Ogunbowale (18 points, 6 assists) combined for 36 points for the Wings in the losing effort. The Mystics improve to 3-2, while the Wings fall to 3-2.