The Mystics defeat the Storm, 73-66. Brittney Sykes had a season-high 18 points as Shakira Austin added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Washington. Ezi Magbegor had a career-high 24 points along with five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks for the Storm in the loss. The Mystics improve to 4-3 as the Storm fall to 1-5.