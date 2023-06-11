Game Recap: Mystics 71, Storm 65

Despite outscoring the Mystics 23-8 in the 4th quarter, the Storm fall to the Mystics, 71-65. Natasha Cloud recorded 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and four 3PM for the Mystics, while Ariel Atkins (12 points, four rebounds, three 3PM) and Austin Shakira (11 points, nine rebounds) added a combined 23 points in the victory. Jewell Loyd tallied 16 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Storm, while Ezi Magbegor added 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks in the losing effort. The Mystics improve to 5-3 on the season, while the Storm fall to 1-6.