Led by Elena Delle Donne's 25 points (10-17 FG), the Mystics defeated the Sky, 71-69. Shakira Austin recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Mystics in the victory, while Marina Mabrey tallied a team-high 19 points, along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Sky in the losing effort. The Mystics improve to 2-2 on the season, while the Sky fall to 2-1. The Mystics improve to 2-2 in the Commissioner's Cup standings, while the Sky fall to 0-1.