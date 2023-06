The Mystics defeat the Dream, 109-86. Elena Delle Donne led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Mystics, while Ariel Atkins added 19 points, five rebounds and three 3pt. FG in the victory. Cheyenne Parker tallied 23 points and eight rebounds for the Dream in the losing effort. The Mystics improve to 9-5 on the season, while the Dream fall to 5-8.