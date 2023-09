Washington defeated Phoenix, 100-77, in Phoenix tonight. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 24 and 4 rebounds as Tasha Cloud (20 points, 10 assists) and Brittney Sykes (18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) totaled 38 points. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 16 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in the loss. Mystics scored a season-high 13 3PT this year, this marks their first victory in Phoenix in five seasons.