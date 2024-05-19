Game Recap: Mercury vs. Dream (5/18/24)

Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impact

Fever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.