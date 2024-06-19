Game Recap: Mercury 99, Liberty 93

- ‘This should be the Diana Taurasi Olympic Team'The U.S. Women’s Olympics Basketball Team will be pursuing their eighth consecutive gold medal in Paris. With the roster full of depth and star talent and Caitlin Clark left off, Kaz Famuyide of Fanatics Sportsbook, discusses why the focus and attention should be on Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record-setting sixth gold.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/usa-womens-basketball-caitlin-clark-diana-taurasi-olympics/620673/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘This should be the Diana Taurasi Olympic Team'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:46Now PlayingPaused
- Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' leagueNew York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart discusses ‘Unrivaled,’ the 3x3 women’s league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/breanna-stewart-napheesa-collier-wnba-unrivaled-league/567127/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' league</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:43Now PlayingPaused
- Diana Taurasi on new look Mercury: ‘When you have talent, you can always make a run’<p>Yahoo Sports WNBA contributor Isis Young spoke with the Phoenix Mercury superstar guard about adjusting to first-year head coach Nate Tibbetts, the team’s improved depth this season and the addition of Kahleah Copper. </p> <p>Diana joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Dupixent, which is for moderate-to-severe eczema. For more on information, you can visit <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.dupixent.com/atopicdermatitis/hear-from-others/patient-stories__;!!Op6eflyXZCqGR5I!GvFndf6CITE6gFSztZLpQ-erqWh02DGlyJ3_00P2SqZTSD4405X6mUYGsqgyEnFDFjSr3wKJ-_GoYUYU0hRTTA$">showupad.com</a>.</p>5:22Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
- Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five yearsGolden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/joe-lacob-valkyries-interview/1741597/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:22Now PlayingPaused
- Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.9:13Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Mercury 99, Liberty 93
Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner combined for 38 points as the Mercury defeated the Liberty at home, 99-93.