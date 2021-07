Reuters

Tour de France overall leader Tadej Pogacar showed great composure to recover from a rare failure as he extended his advantage in the general classification at the end of a brutal 11th stage on Wednesday. The defending champion cracked near the top of the second ascent of the punishing Mont Ventoux as one of his challengers, Dane Jonas Vingegaard, attacked. Pogacar was leading Ben O'Connor by 2:01 in the morning but the Australian cracked in the steepest, woods-covered part of the Ventoux to leave the 22-year-old's closest rival, Colombian Rigoberto Uran, trailing by 5:18.