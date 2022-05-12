Game Recap: Mercury 97, Storm 77
The Mercury defeated the Storm, 97-77. Tina Charles led the Mercury with 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3pt FG) and 11 rebounds, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (19 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Diana Taurasi (15 points, four assists) added a combined 34 points in the victory. Jewell Loyd recorded a game-high 26 points for the Storm, while Sue Bird tallied 14 points and six assists in the losing effort. The Mercury improve to 1-1 on the season, while the Storm fall to 1-2.