Game Recap: Mercury 93, Fever 80
Kelsey Mitchell drops 26 points for the Indiana Fever but Tina Charles scores 29 pts herself to lead the Mercury to a W over the Fever 93-80.
Kelsey Mitchell drops 26 points for the Indiana Fever but Tina Charles scores 29 pts herself to lead the Mercury to a W over the Fever 93-80.
Steve Kerr has been blessed throughout his NBA career as both a player and coach, and he gave a hilarious reason for why he has won so many titles over the years.
Rory McIlroy lost his temper during the opening round of the US Open after a mistake on his 14th hole threatened to derail a strong start.
Exactly seven years to the date, the Warriors won their first championship in 40 years.
The two were famously drafted at No. 2 and No. 3 in the 2017 NBA draft.
Game On!, a bar in Boston, couldn't let Steph Curry have the last word.
After the Boston Celtics once again took issue with the officiating during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson delivered a not-so-indirect assessment of their complaints.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst doubled down on his comment after the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics, claiming that it was a "checkbook win" for Golden State.
Taunts and insults, sometimes vulgar, have been prominent during the NBA Finals. Steph Curry does not mind.
The 7-foot-2 center has participated in at least six known workouts ahead of the NBA draft.
A short-term contract extension is likely coming from the Philadelphia 76ers for star guard James Harden.
Most overrated and underrated?
After the Warriors banned "Fake Klay Thompson", Nets owner Joe Tsai has invited him to join the team.
In a trade primarily about the incoming draft asset, the Rockets dealt Christian Wood to Dallas for the No. 26 pick in the 2022 first round. Here’s a look at immediate reaction and takeaways.
Rory found himself in a spot of bother on the fifth hole at The Country Club on Thursday.
While Draymond Green and Bob Myers spoke about the Warriors' special bond, Klay Thompson was just trying to sleep.
Given how a similar situation went with the King in the Fourth, it's understandable.
"It doesn't compare to mentally playing against LeBron James, who I think is arguably the smartest guy to ever play this game."
Watch: Rory McIlroy has furious mid-round tantrum after shot finds bunker McIlroy tied for lead after strong round of three-under 67 US Open leaderboard in full First round tee times
Here's all you need to know ahead of Thursday's Game 6 between the Warriors and Celtics.
The Titans traded away wide receiver A.J. Brown with the expectation that first-round rookie receiver Treylon Burks could step in for him immediately. The early returns aren’t looking great. Burks had to sit out at Organized Team Activities as he dealt with problems related to asthma, and he has missed practices in minicamp as well. [more]