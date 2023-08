Diana Taurasi records 10,000 points and a new season high 42 points, as the Mercury defeat the Dream, 91-71. Megan Gustafson tallied 8 points and 8 rebounds for the Mercury in the win. While Cheyenne Parker scored 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Dream in the loss. The Mercury improve to 7-19, while the Dream fall to 14-13.