The Mercury defeated the Lynx, 90-81. Diana Taurasi led all scorers with 23 points and 10 assists for the Mercury, while Brittney Griner tallied 19 points and 8 rebounds in the victory. Aerial Powers tallied 20 points and 4 rebounds for the Lynx in the losing effort. The Mercury improve to 1-2 on the season, while the Lynx fall to 0-3. The Mercury improve to 1-1 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Lynx fall to 0-1.