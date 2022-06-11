Game Recap: Mercury 90, Dream 88

Reuters

"People are going to ask why we're taking so long," a man who investigators believe to be Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's police force, could be heard saying during the siege, according to a transcript of police body-camera footage. The May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small town in Texas Hill Country about 80 miles west of San Antonio, killed 19 students and two teachers, ranking as the deadliest U.S. school shooting in almost a decade. DPS officials have said that Arredondo made the choice to hold off on sending officers in to neutralize the gunman, believing the immediate threat to students inside had abated after an initial flurry of gunfire in the classrooms.