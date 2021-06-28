Game Recap: Mercury 88, Sparks 79
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Phoenix Mercury welcomed back Dianna Taurasi from an injury absence and she sets WNBA history by reaching the 9,000 point mark for her career in the 88-79 win.
The Phoenix Mercury welcomed back Dianna Taurasi from an injury absence and she sets WNBA history by reaching the 9,000 point mark for her career in the 88-79 win.
NBA insiders and fans reckon with the off-court histories of Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, who were recently hired for head coaching jobs.
After losing in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, Damian Lillard may want out of Portland. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, this comes amid controversy over their head coach hiring process as well as ...
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have "dustups."
The physically compromised Atlanta Hawks' longshot bid to reach the NBA Finals might be falling apart against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
If Damian Lillard indeed forces his way out of Portland and into the Eastern Conference, that would knock one of the West's top teams down a peg.
For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.
Philadelphia 76ers free-agent big man Dwight Howard is sitting courtside to take in Hawks vs. Bucks in Atlanta.
PERROS-GUIREC, France (Reuters) - French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage. "The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven't heard back from them yet," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
It seems inaccurate to say Lillard played no role in the Trail Blazers hiring Billups.
The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.
Harris English will take home the top prize of $1,332,000.
What would it take to get the Blazer on the Celtics - and would it be worth it?
The Trail Blazers were set on hiring Chauncey Billups as coach. Even after significant backlash emerged to the decision.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the Golden State Warriors will make a push for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Head coaching hires are expected to increase in pace this week, which could affect the Los Angeles Lakers staff.
Reports from top-4 teams in the NBA draft include the Pistons mulling options, the Rockets not ruling out a trade and the Cavs shopping Collin Sexton.
The reported next Blazers head coach has received some backlash from the Portland faithful.
Damian Lillard reportedly might force his way out of Portland, but it's doubtful the Blazers would trade him to the Warriors.