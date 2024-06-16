- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years. Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.
Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' league. New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart discusses 'Unrivaled,' the 3x3 women's league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3. While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused.
Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn. University of Connecticut men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.
Game Recap: Mercury 87, Storm 78
Kahleah Copper scores 30 points and Brittney Griner adds 28 as the Mercury defeat the Storm at home, 87-78.