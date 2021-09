Reuters

Volcanic explosions spewed red hot lava high into the air on La Palma on Saturday as a new emission vent opened, forcing the small Spanish island to close its airport and causing long queues for boats off the island. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said the new emission vent that had opened was to the west of the principle vent. The national Geographical and Mining Institute said its drones had shown the volcano's cone had broken.