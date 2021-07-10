Game Recap: Mercury 85, Storm 77
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77.
Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been on fire in the NBA Finals.
"It's a miracle': Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker was a $100-million NBA star before addiction destroyed his career. How he reclaimed his life.
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
If Justinian Jessup turns out to be what Fran Fraschilla believes he can become, the Warriors will have hit a home run.
While the Wizards search for a new head coach, Bradley Beal is getting experience playing for one of the greatest of all time.
Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry reacts to all of the trade rumors involving Ben Simmons.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.
In a recent report, both Bryson DeChambeau and former caddie Tim Tucker denied that a falling out led to their split.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Withdrawals from the oldest championship in golf continue to pile up.
Kevin Durant is already calling out France forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Here's everything to know for trilogy fight between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier as UFC fans return to Las Vegas.
Greg Clark, a four-year member of the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford alum, died at 49.
Bauke Mollema won a hilly 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, while Tadej Pogacar protected his commanding lead.
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart wins ESPY for 'Best WNBA Player'
The Los Angeles Lakers are working out Trey Murphy III and five more prospects Saturday ahead of the NBA Draft.
Mike Modano's second shot from 200 yards out went in the hole, giving him 10 points and vaulting him into a tie for the lead.
Fitzpatrick rolled in six birdies and dropped two strokes in his round of four-under-par 67 to climb up to 14-under. The six-times European Tour winner was joined by overnight co-leader Detry, who is hoping to break his title duck on the tour after a composed 68. Rahm, fine-tuning his preparations in North Berwick for next week's British Open, was part of the leading group until the 16th hole where he three-putted from 16 feet to give up a stroke.