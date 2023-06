The Mercury improve to 3-11 as they defeat the Fever, 85-63. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists as Diana Taurasi added 17 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell (15 points, 4 assists) and NaLyssa Smith (10 points, 9 rebounds) led the Fever in the loss, as they move to 5-10 on the year.