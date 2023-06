Despite NaLyssa Smith's career-high 29 points, along with 12 rebounds and four assists, the Fever fall to the Mercury, 85-82. Brittany Griner recorded 29 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Mercury, while Diana Taurasi added 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the victory. The Mercury improve to 2-5 on the season, while the Fever fall to 2-6.