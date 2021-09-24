GAME RECAP: Mercury 83, Liberty 82
Sophie Cunningham scores a career-high 21 points as the Mercury defeat the Liberty, 83-82
Sophie Cunningham scores a career-high 21 points as the Mercury defeat the Liberty, 83-82
Sophie Cunningham hit 6 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Brianna Turner made the winning free throw with less than a second to play, giving the Phoenix Mercury an 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in a first-round WNBA playoff game.
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman says he’s ready to play, physically and mentally, and that he wants to get another chance in the NFL. Sherman, was charged with five misdemeanors including DUI and trespassing with a domestic violence element after a July incident involving his wife’s family. But he told Doug Farrar of USA Today [more]
The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday, September 23 and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s schedule including tee times, pairings, live streaming info and more. RELATED: Friday morning Ryder Cup pairings: 5 takeaways The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel,
Sports Seriously: USC rumors aside, Andy Nesbitt believes Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars won’t be able to grow into a contender with Urban Meyer at the helm.
Postponed a year by COVID-19, the 43rd Ryder Cup opens Friday. Here are Friday's pairings as Team USA tries to win for the third time since 2002.
Property tax records reveal sale price, prominent buyer of NASCAR team’s 22-acre site near Concord airport.
Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady‘s personal fitness guru and TB12 business partner, was often viewed as a source of discord between Brady and Bill Belichick. Guerrero’s latest comments do nothing to change that. Guerrero told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that over their two decades together, Belichick never grasped the extent to which Brady had [more]
It would be pretty fun to hit it this far
A new trade proposal has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made his thoughts clear on how the Warriors should handle Andrew Wiggins not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jamie Collins could be on the move, and these six teams could be one of them.
On Ryder Cup week, get to know these PGA Tour players' wives, girlfriends and families.
Where’s Michael Buffer when you need him? The opening match features four heavyweights.
With another week, it's another chance for a fantasy football sleeper to awaken. Here are Liz Loza's picks for Week 3.
Julian Edelman is excited for Tom Brady's return to the Patriots, but which side will be be rooting for next week? The retired wide receiver gave his answer Thursday.
The Giants had things set up for success in the top of the 10th on Thursday, but they failed to score and lost to the Padres in the bottom half of the inning.
The video put out by the U.S. Ryder Cup media staff tried to say one thing. The body language from Brooks Koepka told a different story. “We are on the same team together,” Koepka said in somewhat cryptic remarks Thursday.
Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has noticed how LeBron James has 'slimmed up' during the offseason.
After 17 years, the competitors of the five-round feature bout at UFC 265 come face-to-face again.
Braves outfielder Adam Duvall has a home run taken away after baserunning mistake in win over Arizona Diamondbacks