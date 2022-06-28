Game Recap: Mercury 83, Fever 71
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Diana Taurasi makes seven 3-pointers on her way to 27 points as the Mercury take care of the Fever at home.
Diana Taurasi makes seven 3-pointers on her way to 27 points as the Mercury take care of the Fever at home.
At least 46 people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio that had no working air conditioning. It’s believed to have been a human smuggling operation. Three people were taken into custody. Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced in Manhattan federal court for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse girls. And Russia has scheduled a trial for WNBA star Britney Griner for Friday on attempted drug smuggling charges.
Brianna Turner (Phoenix Mercury) with a Block vs. Indiana Fever, 06/27/2022
Hong Kong, which is already a fundraising centre for mainland Chinese companies, can also become a hub for such firms when it comes to mergers and acquisitions abroad, said a former regulator. With its strong capital markets, rule of law and a large pool of English-speaking financial professionals, Hong Kong is an ideal platform for Chinese companies conducting M&A deals involving overseas targets, Anthony Neoh, the former chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) from 1995 to 1998
A southern Chinese city is sending officials to neighbouring villages to drum up interest in its unsold homes and offering to help find jobs for those who buy an apartment, as a deepening property malaise grips China's small cities. Yulin, a city of 5.8 million known for its annual summer dog meat festival, will recommend a home buyer for more than three jobs, The Economic Observer, a weekly newspaper, reported on Sunday. Yulin city government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
When Sir Paul McCartney played Glastonbury on Saturday night, it was with the energy of a man half his age. For nearly three hours and 38 songs, he didn’t flag, in what will go down in history as one of the festival’s all-time great performances. And when the show finally wrapped up after midnight, he headed off to a backstage party that kept rocking until 3am. Not bad for an 80-year-old.
Leonard Fournette told a story that illustrated the power of Tom Brady.
Add the Stanley Cup to the list of trophies won by Stan Kroenke's teams in the last four-plus months
A French hurdler claimed a sensational national title despite the use of just one eye after he was violently attacked 20 minutes before the race and forced to compete wearing bandages across his face.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports new intel on Anfernee Simons, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and Nerlens Noel. Plus, Knicks trade talks.
“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow."
Matthew Wolff will be joined by former PGA Tour winner Carlos Ortiz in this week's LIV event outside of Portland, Oregon, its first tourney in U.S.
Three-time world champion Nelson Piquet faces a potential ban from all Formula 1 races if he fails to apologise to Lewis Hamilton over his racist outburst, Telegraph Sport understands.
Texans' GM Nick Caserio received plenty of blowback for slow playing the Deshaun Watson situation, but it could be one of the greatest trades in NFL history. As our Tom E. Curran writes, Cleveland's dysfunction is New England's gain.
Draymond called up an old foe after winning championship No. 4.
By using Gallinari rather than Collins in the trade, San Antonio would limit its long-term expense.
Is Gina Carano vs. Ronda Rousey a fight you'd be interested in seeing?
Sean Murphy had an unusual night at Yankee Stadium.
Jake Fischer on Jalen Brunson: From everything I've heard, it really does sound like things have shifted, and he is more more likely than not to become a member of the Knicks as opposed to the Dallas Mavericks. Source: Spotify What's the buzz on ...
Heavyweight boxing is for wimps. How about a “Titanweight” fight? Eddie Hall: The Beast vs The Mountain (BBC Three) charted the build-up to what was billed as the biggest, strongest, heaviest boxing match in history. If you’re partial to beards, tattoos and thunderous punching, you were in for a treat.
A brutal Sunday at the KPMG Women’s PGA didn’t end for Lexi Thompson when the last putt dropped.