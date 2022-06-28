Game Recap: Mercury 83, Fever 71

The Telegraph

When Sir Paul McCartney played Glastonbury on Saturday night, it was with the energy of a man half his age. For nearly three hours and 38 songs, he didn’t flag, in what will go down in history as one of the festival’s all-time great performances. And when the show finally wrapped up after midnight, he headed off to a backstage party that kept rocking until 3am. Not bad for an 80-year-old.