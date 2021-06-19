GAME RECAP: Mercury 80, Sparks 66
Skylar Diggins-Smith leads all scorers with 21 points as the Mercury pull away in the second half for a road win over the Sparks.
We caught up with the basketball legend who told us the WNBA Twitter beef that blew up earlier this week unearthed some very serious issues that need attention.
The Clippers rallied from 25 down to shock the Jazz in Game 6 and advance to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
A 25-point comeback.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
As is normally the case when an All-Star is involved, some have started proposing Kemba Walker deals to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Warriors need luck in regards to getting the fourth selection, and then they need this player to be available ...
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
The Warriors might have the NBA's most attractive trade package. But at the moment, there isn't anyone available who is worth that price.
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder for old friend Al Horford. Chris Forsberg shares his reaction to the blockbuster transaction.
Montreal's Josh Anderson scored on Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's misplay, then gets the overtime winner as the Canadiens top the Golden Knights.
Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins explains why he loves the Kemba Walker trade for Boston.
The former Boston shooting guard could perhaps have his eye on the vacancy with the team he won a title with as a player in 1986.
Former Seminole star Terance Mann captures country's attention with brilliant NBA playoff performance.
John Collins put one of the best defenders in the NBA on a poster and Draymond loved it.