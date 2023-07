The Mercury defeat the Sky, 80-62 and move to 6-15 on the year. Shey Peddy led Phoenix with 20 points and six rebounds as Brittney Griner added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kahleah Coppeer led the Sky with 17 points, hree rebounds, and three assists, as they fall to 8-13 on the year. This is the Mercurys first win against the Sky in the last five matchups.