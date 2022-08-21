Game Recap: Mercury 80, Aces 117

In Game 2 of this 1st Round series, the Aces close out the Mercury at home and advance to the 2nd Round largley in part due to Chelsea Gray's 7 3-pointers. Kelsey Plum chipped in 22 points for the Aces, while Diamond Deshields had 21 points and Kaela Davis scored 23 points to lead the way for the Mercury.

